The Clark County School District lost credibility years ago

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Regarding the Clark County School District, I remember many years ago back in the ‘80s when district officials wanted funding to build 15 new schools. As usual, it was a fiasco. They got the funding and then, with egg on face, said they had forgotten to budget for the buses, maintenance, custodial/janitorial staff, etc.

I said then — and I say more strongly now — that if you gave the district $1 billion above and beyond its yearly expectations, it would be in the red the following year.

Union contracts are a problem, mismanagement is an issue, welfare is a problem (whether it’s called breakfast programs, lunch programs or before- and after-hours kiddie watch) and illegals are a problem.

Fix the problem and start by not involving the overeducated, underperforming school employees. They lost all credibility with me years ago. I’m not alone in my sentiments.