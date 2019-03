Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

With all the publicity the college admission scandal has received, we mustn’t overlook its inspiration: Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren. She apparently managed to game the system without money by claiming to be of Native-American ancestry. This enhanced her standing as a member of the Harvard law faculty.

Amazingly, this liar, now a U.S. senator, would like to be president. By comparison, she makes Donald Trump look like a choir boy.