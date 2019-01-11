The comic essays of Wayne Allyn Root

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

While an increasing number of pundits try to drag us down into their unseemly world of doom and gloom, Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root is a bright light who brings mirth and joy in his brilliantly written comic essays.

His parody of a conservative commentator is wonderful, and his relentless “defense” of the president is hysterical. There is no better way to escape troubling times than through humor, and I salute all those people who make us laugh.

Thank you, Moe. Thank you, Larry. Thank you, Curly. And, most of all, thank you, Wayne Allyn Root.