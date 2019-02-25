The Constitution and traffic cameras

The difficulty of ticketing scofflaws recorded by traffic cameras is mostly constitutional involving the identification of the driver. There certainly is no problem identifying the vehicle.

Rather than issuing a citation to the owner, let’s notify both the owner and the vehicle’s insurance provider, which is on file with the DMV. If Senate Bill 43, which would allow traffic cameras, passes, there should be a requirement that insurance companies notify the DMV whenever a vehicle owner changes policies.

I do not believe it would be unconstitutional to increase the cost of a policy if it is shown that the vehicle is not following the traffic laws.