The death of the American middle class?

Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

I hear so many politicians howling that the middle class is dead, the American people have been stripped of their wealth and only the rich are getting richer. Yet a Review-Journal wire service article last week stated, “The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, forecasts that retail sales should grow between 3.8 percent and 4.4 percent to more than $3.8 trillion this year, as shoppers remain in the mood to spend in a strong economy and job market.”

I’m confused. It seems to me that either the politicians are trying to mislead the American people or the retail industry officials are confused about their own industry.