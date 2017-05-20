The Deep State and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was recently interviewed on MSNBC’s “The Rachael Maddow Show” and said that President Trump was being really dumb to fight with the intelligence agencies. “They have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” he said.

The animus is so elevated that even the alarming significance of this admission failed to draw attention from the media. No matter what your opinion of the Trump administration, our intel community is not elected and by no means should they hold any powers of persuasion or extortion over our elected officials. To hear this from a U.S. senator suggests a chilling flaw in our system.