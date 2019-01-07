Letters

The disgraceful government shutdown

Michael Hansen Las Vegas
January 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The government shutdown is terrible. All those people not being paid. Are members of Congress being paid? Are Cabinet members being paid? What percentage of those in the upper levels of government are being paid?

What a bunch of primadonnas.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like