Letters

The Earth is warming, but what does that mean?

Richard McGarrity Las Vegas
June 5, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

The Earth’s climate is changing. It is slowly becoming hotter. It might be better if it were becoming colder, or would it? Perhaps the current weather is as good as it gets, so any change is bad. I await a comprehensive explanation of all the positive and negative effects of hotter or colder weather from those who know all the answers.

We should not let up on our scientific investigations of climate change in hopes of developing methods of climate control.

We should, however, devote a comparable effort to determine what sort of climate control we dare to pursue if we ever develop the capability.

