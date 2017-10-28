The Earth will survive the scourge that is humanity

But unless we change our ways, there may not be enough of us left to pick up the pieces.

Trust me, there is no need to worry about global warming. The planet will take care of itself. And we are all seeing that right now with larger and larger natural disasters. Massive hurricanes, floods, fires and pandemics will be the norm until the planet has killed off enough people to right the ship.

To that end, humanity is helping the cause by killing thousands of people every single day in the name of hatred and ideology. Starvation is also helping a cause, with lands going barren and thousands more dying of malnutrition. Mankind will never stop its senseless thirst for power, domination and destruction until it’s too late.

The Earth has been around for billions of years and will be here for billions more. Humans have been around for far less time, but we have managed to do more destruction in that period than the planet ever did. Earth will always win, and unless we change our ways, there may not be enough of us left to pick up the pieces.