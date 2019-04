Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

It’s amazing to listen to this ever-growing group of people who want to be the next Democrat nominee for president. It’s a competition of who can be furthest left.

As we get closer to the election, would it be surprising to see one or more of them take a knee during the “Star Spangled Banner”? Is it possible that maybe one or more of them will burn an American flag at one of their campaign stops?