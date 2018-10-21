Letters

The facts about Nevada and education spending

Robert Fellner Las Vegas The writer is a policy analyst with the Nevada Policy Research Institute.
October 20, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

The Nov. 11 Review-Journal story “Clark County joins Nevada school districts in push for funding” misled readers by reporting that the amount Nevada spends on education has “remained fairly flat” since 1967. Instead, the paper’s own reporting shows a 66 percent increase in state spending over that same period, after adjusting for inflation and enrollment growth.

But even that number is too low. Nevada spends hundreds of millions more on education from local sources, which are excluded from that figure. When complete data are used, Nevada’s education spending has nearly doubled since 1967.

Because of the dismal performance of public schools over this period, many assume a lack of funding must be the culprit. Unfortunately, accurate data show that Nevada’s education woes occurred despite a dramatic increase in funding. This is one reason why so many support reforms such as school choice, which empowers parents to choose the best school for their child’s needs.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like