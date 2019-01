Cliven Bundy walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

I noted in the Friday Review-Journal the government is going after the Bundys again. To the prosecutors: The case was dismissed “with prejudice.” You lost. You screwed up. Get over it.

The feds have wasted enough tax dollars on this. Isn’t it enough that Ryan Bundy, in his run for governor, helped elected Steve Sisolak? Enough, already.