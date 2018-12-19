The French revolt over higher taxes

France is unraveling over taxes. Hey, Americans, think about how you are taxed. Not just the obvious wage and sales taxes, but the thousands of layers of hidden taxes.

Companies that produce goods or services do not pay taxes. All the taxes and fees they are charged represent the cost of doing business and are passed on to the real taxpayer.

Think about each individual part in a car. Then think about the property taxes, utility taxes, wage taxes, licensing fees, employee fees, registration fees, shipping taxes and more taxes and fees than I can list that it took to produce and ship the part. Then apply this to the many individual parts in a car, and now you understand why you cannot afford a car.

We are France. Wake up.