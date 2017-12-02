ad-fullscreen
The government giveth and the government taketh away

John J. Erlanger Las Vegas
December 1, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

On Monday, I received a letter from the Social Security Administration touting a 2 percent increase in my benefits because of a rise in the cost of living. Then our dear government dropped their hammer by stating that my Medicare payments would increase because my retirement income exceeded the minimum that it arbitrarily set.

Bottom line: My net income was reduced by $54 per month.

As a true Reagan conservative, I am disgusted with the disingenuous proclamation made by our current government that the middle class will have more money in their pockets. My pockets have just sprung a leak.

