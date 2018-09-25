The gravy train

Creators.com

John F. Kennedy’s inaugural speech in 1961 has long been forgotten by our “public servants.” President Kennedy famously said: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

As addressed in the Review-Journal’s Sunday article on public employees and vacation time, Clark County employees are leaving and cashing in unused time off and sick pay. Some left with $475,000, and others have received $300,000. Wow, where do I apply for one of these “cushy” jobs?

In the private sector — where the majority of taxpayers work — sick pay and paid time off are limited. Something is wrong here.