The subject of gun control is often debated. Should citizens own firearms for their own protection? Should we ban guns? Would surrendering all our weapons make it safer for others? Will it stop the killings? How about the right to bear arms? The debate goes on and on.

My answer: When the government confiscates the weapons from all the gang members and criminals in this country, then — and only then — will I willingly surrender mine. Until then … I’m locked and loaded.