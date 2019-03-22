The irrational and unintelligent dominate the party.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Americans must understand the Republican Party no longer exists. Anyone who states that he or she is a Republican does not understand the current political situation, and that applies to John McCain’s daughter, who appears on “The View.”

There are only two parties in the United States today: the Democrats and the Trumpists. The Republican Party that presented intelligent proposals that would benefit all Americans has been replaced by the irrational and unintelligent Trumpists. The present Republican members of Congress do not represent the true ideals of the party.