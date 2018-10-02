The Kavanaugh spectacle

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

With last week’s Senate hearings on Brett Kavanaugh, I have witnessed the most disgusting politically motivated smear campaign imaginable. The Democrat mob’s “resist the results of the 2016 election” has reached new lows. The president has given in to their latest delay-and-obstruct tactic by ordering yet another FBI background check on Judge Kavanaugh.

I assume the accuser will also undergo the same background check. Fair is fair. Perhaps there are things in her background we need to know. Or is she exempt from scrutiny because she is a woman and, thereby, no doubt is “the victim”?