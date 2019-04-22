The Las Vegas City Council and HOV lanes

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin is for HOV lanes because, he says, “I know environmental was a big reason for HOV lanes. Congestion creates pollution and this was a move to decrease congestion” (Thursday Review-Journal). Only a politician could believe that reducing the number of available lanes on a roadway, thereby squeezing more traffic onto the other lanes, would “lessen congestion.”

Hey, Mr. Coffin, how about using some of that effort to get the folks at the Regional Transportation Commission to get off their tushes and synchronize the poorly timed traffic signals so motorists do not have to sit at one red light after another while their engines create pollution by idling unnecessarily? Too much to ask?