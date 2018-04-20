Letters

The left can’t get enough of its new favorite porn star, Stormy Daniels

Mark R. Craven Las Vegas
April 19, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Wednesday article featuring the left’s favorite porn actress, Stormy Daniels, was an informative read. It also solved the burning question of who the character was who threatened her in a parking lot in Las Vegas. The artist’s sketch of the miscreant left no doubt as to the identity of the culprit. Oh, wait, maybe she had just left a Jon Bon Jovi concert before describing her assailant.

