The left can’t get enough of its new favorite porn star, Stormy Daniels

Your Wednesday article featuring the left’s favorite porn actress, Stormy Daniels, was an informative read. It also solved the burning question of who the character was who threatened her in a parking lot in Las Vegas. The artist’s sketch of the miscreant left no doubt as to the identity of the culprit. Oh, wait, maybe she had just left a Jon Bon Jovi concert before describing her assailant.
Sketch looks might familiar
April 19, 2018 - 9:00 pm