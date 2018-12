We need more freedom and more investment, not more regulation and more government.

In response to your Saturday editorial on the recent New York Times story showing a link between innovation and high drug prices: Unfortunately, many politicians and others would prefer to see more citizens suffer and die from a lack of new medications than to allow anyone, anywhere a return on their considerable investment to create them.

We need more freedom and more investment, not more regulation and more government. That is, if we want to be healthier and liver longer.