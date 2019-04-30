The measles outbreak and the border crisis

AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Does anyone else suspect a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases — such as measles and tuberculosis — and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border? These migrants come from Third World countries with little or no health standards when it comes to vaccinations.

It seems that more than drugs, victims of human trafficking and, perhaps, terrorists may be making their way into the United States because of the crisis at the border. When will the political deniers in Washington, D.C., wake up and do their sworn duty to protect the citizens of this nation?