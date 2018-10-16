The political poison of America’s modern left

While dumping loads of human waste into the public debate, they cry that Donald Trump and his supporters are creating a cesspool.

Theresa Maue was right. In her Saturday letter, she said poison in the political realm makes people sick. The nation is sicker today after the graceless and unforgivable attack on Brett Kavanaugh.

Many on the right know the contempt the Democrats spewed on the judge is the same contempt they hold for us who advocate limited government and freedom. Many in the center know a witch hunt when they see it.

It is the Democrats who are calling for violence in public against GOP leaders and their staffs. It is the leftist antifa members who attack political opponents. It is those on the left assaulting wearers of MAGA hats.

In their quest for dominance, progressives are willing to be vile and destructive. While dumping loads of human waste into the public debate, they cry that Donald Trump and his supporters are creating a cesspool.