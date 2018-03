Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wayne Allyn Root begins his Thursday commentary by writing that he “loves” his Review-Journal column. He also boasted that he could “write two columns a day, seven days a week.”

I would remind Mr. Root of two things: 1) While he may love his columns, he should be more concerned about whether readers “love” them; and 2) Like so many other things in life, “quality” is more important than “quantity.”