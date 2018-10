AP Photo/Eric Risberg

I agree with Joaquin Correla’s Monday letter on the Raiders. At their current rate of success, 2,000 parking spots will be more than enough. This city supports winners — let’s see how this city reacts when the Golden Knights start to lose. Just ask the Runnin’ Rebels.

But I do hope the Raiders have success in this city and also wish continued success for the Knights. As for the Runnin’ Rebels … well.