The Review-Journal is a great read

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I write to tell you how much I enjoy reading the Review-Journal. Your reporting on the Oct. 1, 2017 disaster and the individual stories of those who lost their lives or were wounded, the heroes and the response from so many people were all beautifully written.

The stories concerning the greed and dishonesty of those in our city who care only of what they can get out of public service have been great. I especially enjoy the common sense that is evident in your editorials.

On a lighter vein, I can’t wait to read the daily tweets. The responses are wonderful. Thank you for a daily newspaper worth reading.