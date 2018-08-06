The Review-Journal’s commitment to government transparency is admirable

Nany Nevada officials seem to be working overtime to “protect” me from bad news.

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

As a former president of the board of directors for the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas and now a resident of Clark County, I have been particularly pleased in your newspaper’s efforts on behalf of government transparency.

I have learned in my three years of living here that many government officials seem to be working overtime to “protect” me from bad news. Quite frankly, Nevada bureaucrats make those from Texas look like pushovers.

Your Wednesday editorial about the Washoe County School Board (“Public money, public documents”) was another excellent example of your dedication to the cause.