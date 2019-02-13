The ridiculous Green New Deal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Green New Deal, proposed by naive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with 60 other socialist-leaning Democrats, is big on ridiculous promises. It’s hardly worthy of discussion.

Stanford estimates the cost to implement these ideas at $13.4 trillion. Add to that Medicare for all, estimated to cost $3.2 trillion annually. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the personal income of everyone in the country was $16.4 trillion in 2017. If government could confiscate 100 percent of everyone’s income, it still couldn’t pay for the Green New Deal and we’d have no money left to pay for food and shelter.

Forget about comprehensive immigration reform. We’ll need a wall to keep everyone from leaving.