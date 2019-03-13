The school superintendent’s five-year plan

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Regarding Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara’s Sunday commentary, I was disappointed to read that he is planning a five-year plan to improve the schools. To me, a five-year plan recalls the failed Soviet Union’s five-year plans, which never achieved much of anything.

Like most Clark County taxpayers, I have no idea what students are being taught. But it’s my impression, based on the test results reported in the RJ, that it’s light on reading, math and science.

Reading is absolutely fundamental to success in life, and teaching kids to read should not depend on class sizes, teacher pay, air conditioning, school buses, the teachers’ union or the Legislature. It’s simply a matter of making reading, math and science the district’s priorities.