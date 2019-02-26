The scoop on Nevada’s per-pupil spending

In regard to Nevada’s per-pupil spending: In the past year, I have seen different amounts used by those complaining that Nevada spends among the lowest per pupil in the United States. The amount most cited was $5,967. But a graph accompanying a Feb. 21 Review-Journal article shows $5,967 as the guaranteed basic support. When the other funding was added in, the per-pupil spending was $9,329 (for 2018).

It’s obvious that the proponents for more funds are cherry-picking the amount to support their arguments and claims. It’s essentially a sham.