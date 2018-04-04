The scourge of social media has altered human interaction

The recent wave of incidents regarding social media platforms, privacy and security leads me to ask: Whatever happened to normal conversations between people?

Social media does allow individuals to share various items, to connect to individuals with similar interests and to contact friends. But it’s not the same level of personal interaction that once used to be common.

The other downside to social media is that it encourages people to be more nosy about the personal lives of others. That fosters a narcissistic tendency. Narcissism has gotten only worse since social media has been around, and it will continue to do so unless we learn to connect at a more personal level. Let’s get back to some more direct socialization, which will help foster healthier behaviors.