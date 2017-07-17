The Second Amendment and criminals

Do not confuse law-abiding Americans who purchase firearms legally with those who obtain firearms illegally and use them in crimes.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Again, there is confusion over the Second Amendment, as is evident by Richard L. Strickland’s July 12 letter to the editor.

Very simply stated, the Second Amendment provides that law-abiding American citizens may possess firearms to protect themselves and their family from imminent death or grave bodily injury by another person or persons.

Those people who use a firearm under circumstances of “road rage,” “party rage,” “fence rage” or “bar rage” are criminals. The way you know about these “rage criminals” is that you see or hear on the news when they are arrested and prosecuted as criminals.

Also, do not confuse law-abiding Americans who purchase firearms legally and use them at ranges or for protection with those who obtain firearms illegally and use them in crimes.

Stopping criminals or irrational people from obtaining firearms is a serious problem. However, one should not confuse this issue with the rights guaranteed law-abiding American citizens under the Second Amendment.