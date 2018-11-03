The Second Amendment and the Pittsburgh shooting

Arm yourself: The police cannot and will never be able to protect every single citizen,

The recent tragedy in Pittsburgh underscores the fact that the police cannot and will never be able to protect every single citizen. When seconds count, the police are minutes away.

In Israel, this incident would likely have been thwarted by someone in the congregation returning fire. Recall Israel requires all citizens of age to spend three years in the IDF. They return home with their issued automatic rifles and pistols. They are expected to help law enforcement by being armed in more places, more often.

This is the idea behind liberalized concealed carry here in the United States

It is up to current and former military and law enforcement, along with trained civilians, to make our places of worship “hardened” against this type of attack. Anything else is simply delusional thinking.

This is why I support the Second Amendment along with the other guarantees in our Bill of Rights. And in that regard, I want a high-capacity, semi-auto pistol.