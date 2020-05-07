The Silent Majority is tiring of coronavirus lockdowns

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In response to the column printed in the Sunday Review-Journal by Leonard Pitts of the Miami Herald:

Mr. Pitts may not die of stupidity, but he will certainly die in a broken-down, poor country that will never recover if it isn’t allowed to open soon. And those people he called goobers and political half-wits wearing the MAGA hats? I am one of them. We used to be called the Silent Majority. We are silent no more. We have rights, and we have voices, and we will be heard.The majority of these people are smarter than Mr. Pitts and will enter businesses and go on living.

Yes, a few more will probably die when we re-open. But that is inevitable no matter when we re-open. The American people are smart enough, however, not to start running around screaming “The sky is falling,” like Chicken Little.

By the way, if Mr. Pitts is waiting for the all clear from Dr. Anthony Fauci, he will be waiting till they get a vaccine for coronavirus — and that could be at least 18 months. Dr. Fauci has stated as much repeatedly. So if Mr. Pitts is stupid enough to want to live in a Third World country, I can recommend Cuba. It isn’t too far from him.