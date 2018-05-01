The success of Las Vegas charter schools

A study outlined in the Thursday Review-Journal, undertaken by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, advocates prioritizing underserved areas by locating charter schools within them. Charter schools have proven their value in many areas. The study, however, does not explain why.

I do believe the governing issue is parental involvement. With all the problems that poverty and family dissonance create, without successfully engaging parents, we will show little categorical improvement simply because we name it a “charter.”