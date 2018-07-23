The taxpayers and Las Vegas Metro’s troubled radio system

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

How many bites of the apple do taxpayers get regarding Metro’s radio system (“More radio issues,” Thursday Review-Journal)? A 2010 contract for $42 million was a failure, and I understand we have sued to get some or all of our money back. That system was replaced by an 11-year contract with Motorola in 2014 for $31.7 million (now $57.4 million), which now appears to be inadequate as well. Who or what is next? And how much will it cost?