How many bites of the apple do taxpayers get regarding Metro’s radio system (“More radio issues,” Thursday Review-Journal)? A 2010 contract for $42 million was a failure, and I understand we have sued to get some or all of our money back. That system was replaced by an 11-year contract with Motorola in 2014 for $31.7 million (now $57.4 million), which now appears to be inadequate as well. Who or what is next? And how much will it cost?
The taxpayers and Las Vegas Metro’s troubled radio system
How much more will the fixes cost?
July 22, 2018 - 9:00 pm