The time for single-payer health care is now

The time is now for a single-payer health care system. We are the only developed nation without a national health care system. To solve and simplify health care for all our citizens, a single-payer system that covers all is the answer. Former Presidents Harry Truman and Bill Clinton, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, all proposed a single-payer system.

We already have an excellent single-payer system. Yes, Medicare is a single-payer system. It provides overall good care to our seniors and disabled. Those using Medicare can add a supplemental coverage or join an Advantage plan.

Is Medicare perfect? No. But it is a great start for a single-payer system. The government needs to negotiate with big pharmacy companies and private, for-profit health care companies, bringing down the cost of prescriptions, medical equipment and hospital and laboratory services.

Everyone would still pay Part B premiums as well as co-pays. No, this is not a free health care service. But we also need to limit the out-of-pocket costs. No person or family should have to choose between food and health care. No person or family should have to file for bankruptcy because of medical expenses.

Let’s start talking about a single-payer system that works for all.