The Trump administration: So much to investigate

Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In response to Donald E. Sexton’s Friday letter (“Great gig”) on Robert Mueller:

I must admit he is correct in part. Investigations, especially those as large and complex as Robert Mueller’s worldwide search, can take a very long time. However, the Department of Justice has the final say as to how long Mr. Mueller’s investigation can go on. I’m sure no one wants it to go on forever, but — I’m only guessing, of course — these very qualified, expert attorneys who are part of this “great gig” could make five or six times more if they were back in their previous positions. Money most likely isn’t a motivator.

Conversely, we know Donald Trump’s very expensive trips to Mar-a-Lago just about every week will end in four years or less. The EPA administrator’s spending and first-class airplane flights for himself and staff will also end — in much sooner than four years, I hope. There are other swamp people surrounding Donald Trump who are spending on themselves for tables, doors, security rooms, etc. That must end soon. If not, maybe Congress could open another investigation that would be a great gig for someone else.