The truth behind the Bracero program

In her Monday letter on immigration, Candace Somers misstates details of the Bracero progam. The program was established Aug. 4, 1942. The provisions were as follows:

— All expenses associated with it were to be covered by the employer. This included transportation, housing, food, medical and any other expenditures incurred by the workers.

— Bracero workers could not bring their families, including children, with them.

— Employers were responsible for ensuring that workers were returned to Mexico after their approximately six-month working contract was completed.

If our farmers actually need more laborers on a temporary basis to harvest their crops, I suggest that a new Bracero program be instigated at no cost to the taxpayer.