The United fiasco and airline bumping

The media and internet are all abuzz about the United Airlines passenger who was dragged off the plane after refusing to leave in an oversold situation. In response, many airlines are upping their maximum amounts for compensation (with Delta going as high as $9,950 per volunteer),

Does the flying public really think they have somehow been “vindicated”? Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, but airlines are in business to make a profit just like everyone else. Filling up as many seats as possible is how they do it. Any potential “loss” from these higher compensation awards is merely going to be offset by incremental fare increases.

So the next time someone raises his or her hand to accept a substantial bump amount, take a look at the price on your ticket stub and tell them, “You’re welcome.”