The welcome mat

I was so happy to read that more effort will be made to clean up the trash on our highways (Jan. 21 Road Warrior column). I have to add that we go back and forth to Utah quite a bit, and we’ve noticed a huge increase in trash. Most of it looks like recyclable items. The amount of garbage alone on that stretch of Interstate 15 is mind-boggling, and it hasn’t always been that way.

Perhaps a call to Republic Services is in order. They’re the ones who should be cleaning up that God-awful mess. What an embarrassing entrance to Las Vegas.