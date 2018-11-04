The worker program America needs for immigrants

Rather than letting a flood of undocumented workers enter our country to fill worker shortages, we should re-establish the Bracero program, which was first implemented in 1942 to fill worker shortages resulting from World War II.

In response to Richard L. Strickland’s Oct. 29 letter (“Border problem”), which was a diatribe of far-left talking points: Rather than letting a flood of undocumented workers enter our country to fill worker shortages, we should re-establish the Bracero program, which was first implemented in 1942 to fill worker shortages resulting from World War II.

The common-sense provisions of the Bracero program were as follows:

■ All expenses were to be covered by the employer. This included transportation, housing, food, medical and any other expenditures incurred by the workers.

■ Bracero workers could not bring their families. Note: If our military personnel can be separated from their families during deployments, why can’t the same apply to Bracero workers?

■ Employers were responsible for ensuring that workers were returned to Mexico after their approximately six-month contract was completed (new Bracero program should include all countries of origin).