There are Nevada candidates who eschew negative campaigning

Gil Eisner Las Vegas The writer is running for Congress as a nonpartisan in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.
October 3, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response the Sept. 28 letter, “Negative tone,” from Jim Hayes: There are candidates who indeed desire to get things done on a nonpartisan basis and shun negative campaigning. In order to find those candidates, voters must do their homework and look at all the candidates running for a specific office. Turn off your TV and check the websites of the “other” candidates. You may find it interesting.

