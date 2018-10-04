In response the Sept. 28 letter, “Negative tone,” from Jim Hayes: There are candidates who indeed desire to get things done on a nonpartisan basis and shun negative campaigning. In order to find those candidates, voters must do their homework and look at all the candidates running for a specific office. Turn off your TV and check the websites of the “other” candidates. You may find it interesting.
There are Nevada candidates who eschew negative campaigning
Look beyond the traditional two-party candidates
October 3, 2018 - 9:00 pm