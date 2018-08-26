There need to be major changes at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

I am very upset with how the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spends the money from the room tax. There is no question LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter used more than $16,000 in airline gift cards purchased by the authority for his personal use.

How could any legitimate board members authorize approximately $455,000 in an exit package for Mr. Ralenkotter when they are not under any obligation to pay him anything — especially after what the Review-Journal has reported?

There are still approximately $50,000 in airline gift cards unaccounted for. Now members of the board say it would be too expensive to do an audit to determine what happened to them. When is cost the major factor in determining how to clean up an organization that certainly appears to be full of corruption? Maybe a lot of the money funneled to the LVCVA should be directed toward our schools.

The Review-Journal has done a great public service in revealing what is going on with this organization. I am sure most readers of your stories would be in favor of making major changes to the convention authority. I have spent 30 years with a criminal investigation unit, so I am aware of what should be done.

Thanks for all of your work and continue with this investigation.