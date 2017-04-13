ad-fullscreen
Letters

There will be never be another Don Rickles

Fred Bilello Laughlin
April 12, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I had a vinyl album of Don Rickles performing in Las Vegas in the late ‘60s. (It may have been at the Sands.) From what I can remember, he was hilarious in mocking Frank Sinatra, gamblers, blacks, Jews, Mexicans, Puerto Ricans and Italians.

Thanks to the left’s pathological campaign of political correctness, if he were a newcomer today and put on this skit he would have been ejected from the stage and never worked in show business again. Instead of being affectionately known as Mr. Warmth, it would have been Mr. Hate.

