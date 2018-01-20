There’s a reason why Nevada remains at the bottom when it comes to education

In response to your Wednesday story, “Nevada ranks last in U.S. for education, but officials upbeat”:

Nevada’s neo-conservative governor, Brian Sandoval, still adheres to the theory that the more taxpayer money is thrown at the government schools, the better they become. What he doesn’t tell you is that the more taxpayer money is thrown at the government schools, the more administrative school employees will be hired and the worse the scholastic achievement of the students will be.

Besides, what scholastic requirements exist for cooks, domestic workers, custodial workers, gardeners, painters, construction workers, waiters, warehouse workers, cabbies, delivery drivers and other unskilled workers? Most likely a smart student would have to leave the area and seek employment elsewhere.

The Yucca Mountain repository requires physicists and other scientists who have a high level of education. But Yucca Mountain has been kept in a suspended state by the politicians who don’t need them.

In a nutshell: People who read, write and count are not needed in Nevada.