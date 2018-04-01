There’s no correlation between education spending and student achievement

At the national level, the United States spends more per student that any other developed nation

In response to the March 24 column, “In education, you get what you pay for,” by Review-Journal reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey:

Ms. Pak-Harvey’s argument is belied by numerous statistical and academic studies. Her basic premise is wrong. There is no statistical correlation between per-student spending and student performance.

At the national level, the United States spends more per student that any other developed nation, yet at all grade levels it performs no better than around 10th in the performance rankings (out of about 30 countries). The same is true when comparing the states. No positive statistical correlation between spending and performance.

This is not new information.