Letters

Those crazy — and dangerous — Las Vegas drivers

Matt Treasure Las Vegas
December 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I have lived in Las Vegas for six years now. The No. 1 traffic problem I see constantly is red-light running. In the past two weeks alone, I’ve witnessed three near-accidents due to drivers running lights. If cameras can’t be used to issue tickets, we need more traffic police.

