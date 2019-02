President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I’ve been an active voter for 47 years. I have always voted for the person I thought was the better candidate. Many were Republicans (Ronald Reagan, for one). But until the Republicans stand up to President Donald Trump I’ll never vote for anyone who has an “R” next to their name on the ballot.

No, I wasn’t a Hillary Clinton supporter, and right now I see nobody I would support. I just want the Republicans to go back to being Republicans and stop being a sock puppet for Mr. Trump.