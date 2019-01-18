Thte Democratic playbook on immigration

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

As I watch the back-and-forth between the two major parties on immigration, I think I have pieced together just how far Democrats have progressed on the issue. I’ll try to articulate their position as best I can.

Sure they want border security, but just enough to prevent the really bad people from coming in. If the rest of you are coming merely for a better life — to share the American Dream, so to speak — then we welcome you with open arms and will protect you (i.e. sanctuary cities, social services, etc.).

Oh, by the way: If you ever get the opportunity to vote, remember we were your enablers and would appreciate your support (wink, wink).